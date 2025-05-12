Egypt is home to 170 pharmaceutical factories, 11 of which are internationally accredited by leading organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), according to Dr. Ali El-Ghamrawy, Chairperson of the Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA).

Speaking at the 8th Pharma Forum—one of the Arab world’s most prominent pharmaceutical events—El-Ghamrawy emphasized that public health challenges today are increasingly complex, interconnected, and demand a multi-sectoral “One Health” approach. The forum was held under this theme and sponsored by the EDA and the Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement.

“These challenges extend beyond traditional medicine and include antimicrobial resistance, food safety, medicine supply sustainability, and ecosystem protection,” El-Ghamrawy said. “They require integrated solutions and collective national and international action.”

He highlighted that Egypt has made significant strides in strengthening its pharmaceutical industry, achieving a domestic self-sufficiency rate of 91.3%. The country now operates 2,370 production lines—986 of which are dedicated to pharmaceutical manufacturing. These capabilities, he noted, are central to Egypt’s efforts to secure stable medicine supplies and enhance its resilience against global supply disruptions.

El-Ghamrawy stressed that the EDA has launched ambitious initiatives to localize pharmaceutical production, both through domestic innovation and international partnerships aimed at technology transfer. So far, Egypt has successfully localized 129 pharmaceutical products that previously cost the country $633.7m in annual imports.

He added that the EDA is targeting the local production of around 400 active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), spanning 30 therapeutic categories, which currently account for approximately $1.57bn in import costs.

In support of these efforts, El-Ghamrawy announced that the Authority is preparing a new package of investment incentives designed to support national pharmaceutical manufacturers and create a regulatory environment that promotes innovation and industry leadership.

“This year’s conference focuses on a key national priority—localizing the pharmaceutical industry—part of Egypt’s strategic vision for regional and global leadership,” he said.

He also underscored Egypt’s recent achievement of reaching WHO’s “Maturity Level 3” in the regulation of medicines and vaccines—the first African country to attain this status, and one of only 18 countries globally to do so.

“This reflects the strength and stability of Egypt’s pharmaceutical regulatory system and positions the Egyptian Drug Authority as a trusted reference body both regionally and internationally,” El-Ghamrawy added.

He also praised the critical role of Egyptian researchers and scientists in bridging the gap between research and industrial application—from discovering active compounds to developing advanced manufacturing processes. Their work, he said, is essential for enhancing supply chains, reducing dependency on imports, and reinforcing national pharmaceutical security.

Citing global pharmaceutical R&D trends, El-Ghamrawy referenced recent data showing that the United States leads with 11,455 pharmaceutical products developed from discovery to production, followed by China with 7,032, and South Korea with 3,386. He concluded by affirming Egypt’s readiness to follow in the footsteps of these global leaders, leveraging its scientific expertise and growing manufacturing base to expand its global footprint in the pharmaceutical sector.