Bahrain - Al Hilal Healthcare Group, the largest private healthcare provider in Bahrain, has acquired Middle East Hospital, Segaya, and has launched it as Al Hilal Premier Hospital.

The hi-tech facility will be the 10th branch and the second hospital of the Al Hilal Healthcare Group in the kingdom.

The Group held a Press meet yesterday to officially announce its acquisition of Middle East Hospital – now rebranded as Al Hilal Premier Hospital.

The Press meet and soft launch took place at Al Hilal Premier Hospital, in the presence of Al Hilal Healthcare Group managing directors Dr P A Mohammed and Mr Abdul Latheef, chief executive Dr Sharath Chandran, business and strategy vice president Asif Mohammed, finance manager Sahal Jamaludheen, group head-medical affairs and Bahrain Medical Society president Dr Amer Al Derazi. Media representatives, influencers and industry leaders were also present.

The event featured the new logo launch and a teaser video release.

“The acquisition underscores the group’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the quality, accessibility, and diversity of healthcare services across the kingdom,” Al Hilal Healthcare Group said in a statement yesterday.

“Al Hilal Premier Hospital will unveil a new era of exceptional healthcare services, offering world-class healthcare experience, advanced surgical procedures and a highly skilled team of doctors and surgeons with exceptional customer services – all under one roof,” it added.

The 65-bedded hospital will offer a wide range of specialised services and medical specialities, including cardiology, gastroenterology, urology, general medicine, general surgery, bariatric surgery, paediatrics, ENT (Ear, Nose and Throat), obstetrics and gynaecology, dentistry, orthopaedics, internal medicine, neurology, neurosurgery and more. It will provide cutting-edge medical treatments and personalised care under the supervision of a team of highly qualified and experienced medical professionals.

With a strong focus on patient care, Al Hilal Premier Hospital aims to cater to the diverse healthcare needs of Bahrain’s residents.

“I am so happy to announce the largest healthcare acquisition of the kingdom,” Dr Mohammed said.

“Our acquisition of Middle East Hospital is a significant step in strengthening our operational capabilities. We aim to improve the healthcare experience for the community by investing in the latest technologies and infrastructure, ensuring high-quality service and operational efficiency.”

From left, Mr Mohammed, Dr Al Derazi, Mr Latheef, Dr Mohammed, Dr Chandran and Mr Jamaludheen

Mr Latheef said the group was excited to bring Al Hilal Premier Hospital into its network.

“Our vision is to offer state-of-the-art healthcare services and ensure that every patient receives world-class care,” Mr Latheef added.

“We are proud to say that we are the only healthcare group managing approximately 7,000-plus patients every day. We are also excited to open two more facilities in the kingdom within this year. We look forward to introducing more advanced healthcare solutions in the kingdom.”

Dr Chandran expressed his gratitude to the visionary leadership of His Majesty King Hamad and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

“With the expansion of its network of services, the group continues to contribute to the development of Bahrain’s healthcare sector, setting new standards in medical care and patient satisfaction,” Dr Chandran said.

He also expressed his gratitude to the health authorities, namely the Supreme Council of Health, the Health Ministry and the National Health Regulatory Authority.

Mr Mohammed and Mr Jamaludheen further expressed their gratitude to the media and influencers for their unwavering support over the years.

The event concluded with a high tea, marking the launch of the new chapter.

A grand inauguration ceremony will be announced shortly.

