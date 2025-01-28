Egypt - Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Egypt’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health and Population, met with Jalila bint Sayed Jawad, Bahrain’s Minister of Health, to explore avenues for enhancing cooperation and sharing expertise in the health sector.

The meeting took place during the Arab Health Expo conference in the United Arab Emirates, held from 27 to 29 January 2025.

According to Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for Egypt’s Ministry of Health, the two ministers discussed the creation of a joint digital platform for scientific research. The platform would aim to promote collaboration in the field of artificial intelligence, improve healthcare services, and provide citizens with access to cutting-edge global technologies and advanced medical services.

During the talks, Minister Abdel Ghaffar highlighted Egypt’s advancements in mechanizing kidney dialysis services and the Egyptian Ambulance Authority system, offering to share Egypt’s expertise in these areas with Bahrain. Both sides also discussed strategies for training healthcare professionals based on the specific needs of each country, including potential reciprocal visits to exchange knowledge on hospital management, primary care, and preventive healthcare systems.

The two ministers also addressed ongoing efforts to support the people of Gaza. Bahrain’s recent announcement of health and education initiatives aimed at those affected by the war was reviewed. Discussions included the proposal to establish an Egyptian-Bahraini rehabilitation center in Gaza to assess and treat both the physical and psychological impacts of the conflict.

Additionally, the two sides explored opportunities for collaboration in nursing education. They discussed the exchange of experiences and training in specialized fields such as emergency nursing, intensive care, neonatal care, family health, and geriatric nursing. Both countries agreed to facilitate visits between nursing bodies to learn from each other’s best practices.

Another key topic was the Egyptian Genome Project. The ministers agreed to formalize knowledge exchange through a memorandum of understanding (MoU). This agreement will also include the development of “remote” diagnostic radiology services, designed to enhance diagnostic accuracy and speed through the Teleradiology Solution National Programme.

