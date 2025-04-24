The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has launched a comprehensive training programme aimed at equipping its employees with the knowledge and capabilities required to keep pace with the rapid digital transformation of the healthcare sector.

This initiative reflects DHA’s commitment to supporting Dubai’s annual strategy to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and to building a future-ready, innovation-driven health system.

The launch of the training plan coincides with the inaugural Dubai AI Week, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation (DFF). The programme aims to foster a sustainable digital institutional culture and enhance organisational readiness for future challenges.

Fatima Al Khaja, Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer at DHA, stated that the ambitious training roadmap, developed in collaboration with strategic partners, includes three core programmes targeting employees at all levels within the Authority.

“Executive Diploma in Enabling AI in the Healthcare Sector” programme, aimed at executive leaders and department heads, is designed to empower participants to embrace AI technologies by providing specialist knowledge, future-focused insights, and practical tools to support strategic decision-making.

The diploma also focuses on enhancing capabilities to integrate smart solutions within transformation projects across the Authority, promoting efficiency, innovation, and long-term impact. Delivered in collaboration with ESCP Business School, the programme includes interactive workshops led by global experts in AI, cybersecurity, and data strategy.

Targeting 200 employees in technical and analytical roles, Specialised AI Training Programme is designed to build internal expertise capable of driving digital transformation and developing intelligent solutions to enhance operational efficiency.

Delivered via LinkedIn Learning, the programme offers high-quality, globally recognised content tailored to job-specific roles. It enables flexible, self-paced learning with progress tracking, certification, and integration with LinkedIn profiles. The training also includes performance impact measurement and real-world application to ensure tangible outcomes in the workplace.

Developed in collaboration with the Dubai Future Foundation and the Dubai Centre for AI Applications, One Million AI Prompters Programme focuses on upskilling employees in generative AI, prompt engineering, and intelligent decision-making. It aims to boost productivity and accelerate data-driven responses in healthcare, supporting Dubai’s digital transformation strategy and fostering a knowledge-based economy.

Al Khaja confirmed that more than 25 percent of DHA staff have already completed the 'One Million AI Prompters' programme, with full employee participation expected within a short timeframe. Participants receive certified training hours, further demonstrating DHA’s commitment to nurturing skilled digital talent and fostering a culture of innovation and smart transformation.

DHA is also encouraging private healthcare facilities across Dubai to participate in the initiative as strategic partners in achieving the emirate’s future health vision. The aim is to build a skilled workforce capable of leading innovation and pioneering the use of advanced technologies in line with Dubai’s smart health objectives.

As part of the initiative, DHA recognised a number of employees who completed the “One Million AI Prompters” programme. The recognition reflects the Authority’s dedication to human capital development and continuous learning, while reinforcing a culture of innovation, excellence, and future readiness within the organisation.

This initiative reaffirms DHA’s leadership in building a resilient, digitally skilled workforce prepared to navigate the evolving healthcare landscape and contribute to Dubai’s vision of becoming a global hub for smart healthcare.