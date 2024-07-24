RIYADH — King Fahd Medical City and Boston Oncology have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to localize a gene and cell therapy project, scheduled to take place at the headquarters of King Fahd Medical City, part of the second Riyadh Health Cluster.



The MoU was signed by Dr. Fahd Al-Ghufaili, Chief Executive Officer of King Fahd Medical City, and Dr. Abdullah Baaj, Executive Director of Boston Oncology, in the presence of Deputy Minister of Health for Planning and Development, Eng. Abdulaziz Al-Rumaih.



Al-Ghufaili emphasized that this MoU aligns with Medical City’s plans under the health sector transformation program, aiming to enhance healthcare services by localizing modern technologies for patient treatment.



He added: “Localizing therapeutic technology in Saudi Arabia is a key objective, in line with Saudi Vision 2030’s health transformation goals. We aim to develop local capabilities in treatment and advanced medical technologies by fostering cooperation with national and international companies and institutions.”



Dr. Abdullah Baaj of Boston Oncology stated that the MoU would enrich scientific efforts and showcase the practical advancements achieved by Saudi Arabia.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).