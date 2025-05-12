Air India and Air India Express have appointed dnata Representation Services as their General Sales Agent (GSA) and Representative Agency (RA), respectively, in the UAE.

The agreement, formally signed at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025 in Dubai, reflects the Air India group’s continued focus on enhancing reach and customer engagement in the strategically important UAE market.

Under this partnership, dnata Representation Services will provide comprehensive sales, marketing, and distribution support to both carriers across the UAE, excluding Abu Dhabi and Al Ain for Air India. This localised approach will improve accessibility for travellers and trade partners while supporting the Air India group’s broader growth plans in the region.

Air India operates 82x weekly flights from the UAE to India, while Air India Express connects five cities—Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, and Sharjah—with over 240x weekly flights from the UAE. The UAE represents the single-largest international market for Air India Express and remains one of the most significant global markets, serving millions of Indian expatriates and other travellers.

Kaizad Postwalla, Head of International Sales – GMEA & North America, Air India, said, “The UAE is a key market in our international network. We are pleased to partner with dnata Travel Group, whose deep understanding of the region and proven track record in travel services will help us better connect with customers, drive demand, and enhance service delivery in the market.”

Dr Ankur Garg, Chief Commercial Officer, Air India Express, added, “Our collaboration with dnata Travel Group marks another step in expanding our commercial presence in the region. As our network and fleet grow, this partnership will help us stay closer to our customers and offer them even more reliable and seamless travel options to and from India.”

Simon Woodford, Vice President Global Air Services at dnata Travel Group, commented: “This partnership builds on our shared commitment to delivering outstanding travel experiences and strengthening connections between the UAE and India — two vibrant markets with deep ties. With our extensive local expertise and market reach, we look forward to supporting the Air India group’s ambitious growth plans, while offering travellers and trade partners enhanced access, convenience, and service across the UAE.” -TradeArabia News Service

