In a strategic move to improve healthcare access to diagnostics and reduce dependence on the importation of in-vitro diagnostic kits, Codix Pharma, a Nigerian pharmaceutical company, is set to commission Codix Bio.

Codix Bio is the company’s second in-vitro diagnostics factory in Nigeria, dedicated to the manufacture of rapid diagnostic test kits for Malaria, HIV, HIV/Syphilis Combo, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, amongst others.

This milestone marks a significant breakthrough for both the company and Nigeria’s healthcare sector, as nearly 100 percent of the rapid diagnostic test kits used in Africa have been imported from regions such as Europe, North America, and Asia.

Speaking on the launch, Business Development Manager at Codix Pharma, Mary Ogangwu, noted that local manufacturing has been virtually nonexistent, primarily due to high barriers to entry, including strict quality requirements and expertise gaps. As a result, the country has long struggled with the constant need for quality, affordable, and accessible healthcare, largely due to over-reliance on imported healthcare products, which not only drives up costs but also limits the availability of essential services.

She said, “The effect of this is that we have more people who are unable to access or even afford what is needed to improve the quality of their health. This spans accurate diagnostics, treatment medications, and preventive care.”

However, with the launch of Codix Bio, this initiative becomes part of a broader continental agenda to localise production and build a sustainable health system, contributing to the WHO’s broader vision.

She stated, “By building and operationalising local IVD manufacturing, we are not only addressing Nigeria’s healthcare needs but also reinforcing Africa’s collective capacity to stand resilient against global health challenges and provide solutions that last and are reliable.”

Ogangwu applauded the Federal Government’s support for local pharmaceutical manufacturing through initiatives like the Presidential Initiative for Unlocking the Healthcare Value Chain (PVAC), the Sector-Wide Approach (SWAp), and Executive Orders waiving import duties on pharmaceutical equipment, adding that this is a clear sign that Nigeria is transitioning from being a consumer of healthcare to a producer.

Speaking on adherence to global standards, the General Manager of Plant Operations at Codix Bio, Olanrewaju Balaja, noted that the kits are subject to stringent quality control measures to meet international standards.

