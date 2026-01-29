Tunis - A meeting of the Major Projects Committee was held on Wednesday, chaired by Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri, to review the progress of the construction of the Class “B” regional hospital in Nefta, Tozeur Governorate and resolve all difficulties the project has encountered.

According to a statement from the Prime Ministry, the committee approved awarding the contract to the company proposed by the Ministry of Health to accelerate the project’s completion.

At the start of the meeting, the Prime Minister stressed the need to begin construction immediately, putting in place all mechanisms for daily on-site monitoring and supervision to ensure the hospital is completed within the set deadlines and to a high standard.

She added that work is underway to update medical equipment, support health technology, and expand specialised health services across all hospitals in the country to ensure that all citizens have access to high-quality care in a reasonable timeframe.

The Prime Minister emphasised that the state is working to establish a strong, fair, modern, and advanced public health sector capable of protecting citizens and meeting their needs, in line with the President of the Republic’s vision.

Access to comprehensive, high-quality healthcare should remain a fundamental right, as part of the state’s social role and its efforts to provide necessary medical care while preserving the dignity of Tunisian citizens and reinforcing the right to health.

She also stressed the importance of rebuilding the public health sector in all its components with a new approach aligned with the legitimate demands of the Tunisian people, intensifying the deployment of medical teams to various regions and establishing field hospitals and multi-specialty health units.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the right to health is a fundamental human right that must be available to all citizens throughout the country, ensuring health equity and fair access to preventive and curative services in response to the needs of Tunisians.

The Class “B” regional hospital project in Nefta is part of a comprehensive state strategy to strengthen hospital infrastructure, reduce regional disparities, improve health services and promote equitable access to healthcare for all.

During the committee meeting, Minister of Health Mustapha Farjani presented a detailed report on the progress of the Nefta hospital project and on the company proposed to complete the remaining work.

