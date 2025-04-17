RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Health Fahad Al-Jalajel met with French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and French Nationals Abroad Laurent Saint-Martin in Paris on Wednesday. During the meeting, they discussed ways to further enhance cooperation between the two countries in the fields of health investment, innovation, and digital health.



The two sides reviewed opportunities for cooperation in global supply chains. The ministers also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Saudi Health Holding Company, represented by Chief Financial Officer Abdulaziz Al-Mulhim, and France Biotech, represented by CEO Frédéric Girard, in the field of health technology and supporting the growth of startups.



The meeting was attended by Saudi Ambassador to France Fahd Al-Ruwaili, Assistant Minister of Health Abdulrahman Al-Aiban, and a number of senior officials from the Ministry of Health, the Saudi Red Crescent Authority, the Public Health Authority, the Virtual Hospital for Health, the Ministerial Committee for Health in All Policies, the Health Holding Company, and a number of officials.

