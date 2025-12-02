HAIL — Minister of Health Fahad Al-Jalajel inaugurated 37 health projects valued at over SR1.6 billion in the Hail region.

During the visit to the region, the minister reviewed the readiness of these projects to deliver high-quality health services and ensure easy access, in line with the goals of the Health Sector Transformation Program, part of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to build a vibrant society with comprehensive and sustainable health.

Al-Jalajel also opened eight projects under the community participation initiatives of the Hail Health Cluster. The private sector contributed to the implementation of nine diverse health projects in the region.

This initiative is part of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to strengthen health infrastructure and expand the private sector’s role in improving healthcare quality and enhancing the overall efficiency of the healthcare system.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).