MAKKAH — King Abdullah Medical City (KAMC) in Makkah, a member of the Makkah Health Cluster, successfully utilized Remote Assist technology to adjust an implanted cochlear device without requiring the patient to visit the clinic.

This marks a first-of-its-kind medical achievement in the Middle East and Africa, accomplished through telemedicine and virtual clinics.

The cluster noted that this represents a significant improvement in patient experience, saving time and effort while allowing patients remote access to specialized medical expertise equivalent in quality to in-person visits.

This achievement stems from the ongoing efforts of the Cochlear Implantation Center at KAMC, which has performed over 250 successful cochlear implant surgeries since its establishment.

It reflects the city's advanced capabilities in delivering specialized healthcare services using the latest digital medicine technologies.

