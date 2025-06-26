The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has launched the National Clinical Guideline for Weight Management and Prevention of Adulthood Obesity, a comprehensive strategic framework designed to promote public health, and reduce the prevalence of chronic diseases, as well as contributing to building a healthier society.

The new guideline will not only play a key role in forging a healthier future for the UAE but will also help shape a healthcare system that responds to community needs and supports the Ministry’s long-term goal of building a culture where prevention and well-being come first.

The Ministry stressed that tackling obesity is among its top priorities, due to its correlation with serious health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension.

Developed by a multidisciplinary team of local experts in public health, nutrition, endocrinology, and surgery, and reviewed by an international consultant, the guide incorporates the latest global research and best practices. It offers healthcare professionals practical, evidence-based, comprehensive reference to help individuals manage their weight safely and effectively.

In addition to offering clinical guidance, the guideline provides a foundation for building a broad-based community health culture by promoting healthier daily habits, including balanced meals and physical activity as simple but impactful steps to prevent obesity and the health issues that often come with it.

Structured around four integrated pillars, the guide introduces a holistic approach to obesity management. The first focuses on proper nutrition, offering a detailed roadmap for healthy eating based on global research and adapted to local dietary habits. The second pillar stresses the need for physical activity, with clear recommendations on exercise types that support fitness and healthy weight maintenance.

The third pillar addresses behavioural change, introducing strategies to help individuals overcome unhealthy habits and adopt sustainable lifestyles. It also considers the psychological factors tied to obesity. The fourth pillar outlines criteria for identifying cases that may require medical or surgical intervention, based on specific clinical standards.

Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, stressed that the launch of the obesity prevention guideline is a strategic step that would not only enhance public health but also improve the quality of life across the UAE.

He highlighted that such a long-term goal requires stronger collaboration among individuals, policymakers, legislators, government and private sector institutions, the media, and food industry stakeholders.

Addressing obesity, he noted, demands a comprehensive and integrated approach that combines public awareness, medical guidance, and targeted interventions.

Dr. Al Rand added that obesity is a pressing public health challenge that affects all segments of society. Therefore, the ministry is keen to develop evidence-based strategies, launch national awareness campaigns, and conduct specialised training programmes to build the capacity of healthcare providers.

“We are committed to equipping professionals with the latest globally recognised knowledge and tools to support individuals in achieving and maintaining a healthy weight sustainably.”

He added that the Ministry of Health and Prevention will continue to strengthen its collaboration with partners across the health sector to achieve the goals of the “Year of Community” and improve individual and family wellbeing.

“We will spare no effort to provide a supportive health environment inspires people to adopt sustainable lifestyle choices. From training medical professionals to use the guide effectively to launching awareness campaigns that offer real, practical solutions for reducing obesity, every step we take is aligned with the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031 and We the UAE 2031 vision.”

Dr. Al Rand also noted that the upcoming National Health and Nutrition Survey will feature adult obesity metrics, with results expected to serve as a key reference for shaping future health policies and programmes.

Dr. Buthaina Bin Belaila, Head of the Non-Communicable Disease and Mental Health Department at the Ministry, emphasised that obesity is a chronic condition that significantly contributes to the development of various non-communicable diseases, including type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and certain types of cancer.

She noted that addressing obesity requires a holistic lifestyle approach, incorporating sustainable behavioural and dietary changes.