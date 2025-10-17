Cairo: The State of Qatar and the Arab Republic of Egypt on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the health sector.

The MoU was signed by HE Minister of Public Health Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud and HE Deputy Prime Minister for Human Development and Minister of Health and Population of Egypt. Dr. Khalid Atef Abdel Ghaffar.

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding was attended by HE Prime Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt Dr Mostafa Madbouly.

The MoU aims to encourage joint cooperation between the two countries in the fields of public health and medical sciences, the development of healthcare systems, the exchange of expertise, the training of medical personnel, and the enhancement of food safety.

A delegation from the State of Qatar, headed by HE the Minister of Public Health, is participating in the seventy-second session of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean, being held in Cairo from October 15 to 17 under the theme "Together for a Healthier Future: Action. Access. Equity."

