DOHA: The Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar) announced a new partnership with WHOOP, the human performance company. Invest Qatar will support WHOOP in expanding its business footprint in Qatar and throughout the broader Gulf region by establishing its first international performance lab in Msheireb Downtown Doha, strengthening the country’s position as a hub for performance science and innovation.

This strategic collaboration is set to accelerate technology-driven growth, foster innovation and advance research and development.

Modelled after WHOOP Labs Boston, the company’s flagship performance science centre at its company headquarters in Boston, USA, WHOOP Labs Doha will advance the company’s mission to unlock human performance and healthspan through cutting-edge research and data collection. The facility will also enable partnerships with local institutions for sport performance research, enriching both the company's endeavours and the local research landscape.

WHOOP Labs Doha will be located in Msheireb Downtown Doha, the world’s first fully built smart and sustainable city district. Known for its sustainable design, advanced infrastructure and advanced connectivity, Msheireb Downtown Doha offers an ideal environment for innovation and collaboration. Its integrated ecosystem supports high-tech ventures and provides access to a vibrant community of startups, innovators and entrepreneurs. The district’s commitment to digital transformation and smart living aligns seamlessly with the company’s ambition to advance human performance through technology.

Additionally, Invest Qatar and WHOOP will undertake joint efforts to attract and cultivate local talent through the new hub.

CEO of Invest Qatar Sheikh Ali bin Alwaleed Al Thani said: "Qatar has made significant strides in its pursuit to foster and accelerate a knowledge-based, tech-driven economy."

"Our new partnership with WHOOP marks another remarkable stride in this journey. With Qatar’s business friendly ecosystem and unwavering support for ambitious investors, we are confident that WHOOP will play a pivotal role in advancing sports tech and research in our nation," he added.

CEO of Msheireb Properties Eng Ali Al Kuwari said: "Msheireb Downtown Doha was purpose-built to attract pioneering companies that drive innovation forward. As Qatar's first fully integrated smart and sustainable city district, we provide the infrastructure, connectivity and collaborative environment that enable global technology leaders like WHOOP to advance their research and development.

"This partnership reinforces our positioning as a hub for innovation in health, wellness and human performance, whilst supporting Qatar's ambition to build a knowledge-based economy," he added.

"WHOOP is proud to expand our footprint in Qatar and across the Gulf”, said Will Ahmed, Founder and CEO of WHOOP. "Qatar has quickly become one of our most dynamic and fastest-growing markets, with a community that deeply values performance, recovery and longevity. Our new performance lab in Msheireb Downtown Doha will be a destination for innovation, welcoming visitors, advancing research and accelerating our mission to unlock human potential and extend healthspan."

Qatar continues to position itself as a leading destination for innovation, research and technological advancement. With world-class infrastructure, a thriving startup ecosystem and strong government support for digital transformation, the country offers fertile ground for tech companies seeking to scale and innovate. Strategic investments in smart cities like Msheireb, cutting-edge research institutions and sector-specific incubators and accelerators have created an environment where ideas and global partnerships flourish.

