ABU DHABI - Burjeel Holdings has launched four specialist mental health centres under its mental health and wellbeing platform, Alkalma, through the integration of Aspris Healthcare facilities.

The centres, located in Dubai’s City Walk and Dubai Healthcare City, Abu Dhabi’s Al Bateen, and Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District, are recognised for delivering personalised, adaptable mental healthcare across a wide spectrum of psychological needs.

These newly integrated centres deliver personalised care through a range of therapy formats, including individual, group, and family sessions, now aligned with Alkalma’s mission to build a value-driven mental healthcare ecosystem rooted in prevention, accessibility, and overall wellbeing.

Together, the four centres offer a combined annual capacity of approximately 90,000 consultations.

John Sunil, Chief Executive Officer of Burjeel Holdings, said, “Integrating these centres into our ecosystem marks a pivotal step in realising our vision for a regional mental health platform rooted in Alkalma’s values of clinical excellence and inclusivity. It enables us to expand access to high-quality care while accelerating the delivery of outcomes that matter to patients and health systems alike.”