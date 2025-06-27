DOHA: Qatar’s healthcare industry is poised for rapid expansion, with total health spending projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14 percent by 2029, reaching $11.5bn (QR42bn), according to a recent report by Fitch Solutions.

Health experts note that this growth would make Qatar the third-largest healthcare market in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the tenth-largest in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Despite these impressive figures, analysts at Fitch Solutions stress that Qatar’s overall market opportunities are challenging compared to other regional players. This is primarily due to the country’s small population size and modest short-term economic growth prospects.

“The numbers show a healthy trajectory, but we must be careful not to confuse high growth rates with large-scale opportunity,” said Dr. Lisa Kurian, a Doha-based public health specialist. “Qatar’s small population means we are working with a narrower base, even if spending per capita is among the highest in the

region.”

Government investment, driven by the National Development Strategy 2024–2030, continues to underpin the growth in public health expenditure. Meanwhile, the private sector is benefiting from strong per capita health spending and ongoing public-private partnerships.

“Qatar has done well to encourage private sector involvement without compromising public oversight,” said Dr. Kurian adding that projects like Surgi Art Hospital are proof that collaboration is driving innovation in patient care.

On the other hand, digital transformation is also playing a key role in ensuring efficient healthcare delivery. Government-backed initiatives like the Smart Programme (TASMU) aim to leverage big data, AI, and integrated electronic health records to streamline services and prevent resource bottlenecks.

In July 2024, the government signed an agreement with AI firm Lunit to introduce AI-powered breast cancer screening tools across primary health centres—an initiative expected to enhance early detection and reduce long-term costs.

“Investing in AI for diagnostics is not just about innovation—it’s about sustainability. Early diagnosis means better outcomes and lower treatment costs, which is critical for long-term health system viability, the medical expert said.

She also emphasised that “Technology cannot replace people. Without well-trained, adequately supported staff, even the most advanced tools will fall short of their potential.”

As Qatar positions itself as a leader in high-value healthcare within the region, striking the right balance between innovation, infrastructure, and human capital will be critical.

Additionally, researchers highlight that the next phase of development must focus on systemic resilience, ensuring that digital health tools, regulatory frameworks, and a capable workforce work together cohesively to deliver quality care for a changing population.

With its strong fiscal position, high per capita income, and strategic vision for healthcare advancement, Qatar is also becoming an increasingly attractive destination for international healthcare companies, investors, and research institutions.

