Doha - Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has announced the launch of the latest global system for kidney and ureter stone fragmentation, using extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy technology at the Urology Department of the Ambulatory Care Centre (ACC), marking a significant step forward in enhancing the level of non-invasive healthcare services provided to patients.

The new system represents a major upgrade from the previous devices, which had reached the end of their operational lifespan. It is a non-invasive procedure that uses high-energy sound waves generated outside of the body to break kidney stones into small fragments that can pass naturally.

The system features advanced technologies, including real-time imaging, precise stone targeting, and enhanced shock wave delivery, all of which help reduce the number of treatment sessions required while improving patient comfort and minimising pain.

This system allows treatment to be performed non-invasively, without the need for incisions or general anaesthesia. It ensures faster recovery and reduces the risk of complications, enabling patients to return to their normal activities within 24–48 hours. All age groups can benefit from this advanced treatment system, following a comprehensive medical assessment and a CT scan of the abdomen and pelvis to accurately determine the location and size of the stones.

The medical team has received intensive training on the use of the new system to ensure the delivery of safe and effective treatment services. This advancement is expected to increase the number of patients benefiting from the procedure due to the system’s efficiency and shorter treatment sessions.

Shock wave lithotripsy is considered one of the world’s leading methods for treating urinary stones, providing a non-invasive alternative to traditional operations. It offers excellent therapeutic outcomes, reduces pain, and accelerates recovery, reflecting HMC’s commitment to enhancing healthcare quality and delivering the highest standards of patient care.

