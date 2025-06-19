The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sanofi, a research and development-driven, AI-powered healthcare biopharma company at the BIO International Convention 2025, in Boston, USA.

The collaboration will leverage the Emirate’s health-tech ecosystem and advanced research infrastructure to drive the development of new global vaccines and strengthen regional capabilities in vaccine manufacturing.

In the presence of Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Under-Secretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, and Laurie Gery, Global Head of Business Development, Vaccines at Sanofi, the agreement was signed during the BIO International Convention in Boston, USA, by Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, the Executive Director of the Health Life Sciences Sector at the DoH and Baptiste de Clarens, General Manager Greater Gulf, Vaccines at Sanofi.

Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, Executive Director of the Health Life Sciences Sector at the DoH, said. “DoH is partnering with Sanofi to expedite the development of new global vaccines. This initiative aims to shorten the timeline from early research to public availability by utilising advanced technologies, real-time data analysis, and conducting parallel clinical trial phases. By combining Sanofi's global scientific expertise with Abu Dhabi's state-of-the-art infrastructure, we set new benchmarks for resilience, innovation and international partnerships. Abu Dhabi offers a globally connected, purpose-driven environment for leading research, and together we will drive a transformative change that will safeguard the health and well-being of our community while contributing to global health security.”

Both entities will work together to streamline regulatory processes, enhance manufacturing preparedness, and promote knowledge sharing between local and international experts. This partnership reflects Abu Dhabi’s strategic goal to establish itself as a leading centre for bio- and pharmaceutical innovation and underscores the emirate’s commitment to advancing proactive, technology-driven healthcare solutions.

Baptiste de Clarens, General Manager Greater Gulf, Vaccines, Sanofi, said, “The Memorandum of Understanding signed with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi marks an encouraging step towards advancing global health security while reflecting our shared interest in addressing global health challenges through scientific partnership. This agreement allows us to examine how Sanofi's experience in vaccine development could complement Abu Dhabi's growing R&D ecosystem. Through this initial framework, we look forward to exploring opportunities for public-private collaboration in healthcare innovation.”

In addition, both the Department and Sanofi will advance clinical research and development planning, optimise resource allocation and establish the foundational terms for funding and access. These efforts are designed to enhance healthcare resilience and sustainability across Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector and beyond, expanding access to quality care for patients locally and globally.