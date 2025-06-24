Neoplas Argon Jet was launched after successful trials and a landmark symposium attended by over 150 healthcare professionals, including 80 Omani doctors specialising in infection control and paediatric surgery from hospitals under the Ministry of Health as well as from the private sector.

A major advancement in wound care and infection management technology was celebrated at an event attended by top officials from the Ministry of Health with the official launch of the Neoplas Argon Jet Cold Plasma treatment in Oman.

Oman has a 17 per cent increase in diabetic cases annually, prompting the medical community to explore innovative treatment methods.

The CE MDR-approved German technology was introduced following successful clinical evaluations at Khoula Hospital and Oman International Hospital.

To mark the launch organised by Alfarsi National Enterprises, a high-profile medical symposium was held in Muscat, drawing over 150 doctors and healthcare professionals from across the country. The event brought together leading experts from Europe and Oman for a full day of scientific exchange, practical insight, and a live demonstration of the device.

Fatma al Adawi, a Podiatrist at Oman International Hospital, shared that the symposium was a valuable experience. The science behind cold plasma therapy shows promise, especially for chronic wound management.

The groundbreaking Neoplas Argon Jet utilises cold atmospheric argon plasma to accelerate wound healing, stimulate tissue regeneration, and inactivate pathogens without pain or side effects. Its use in treating diabetic foot ulcers, chronic wounds, dermatological lesions and post-surgical infections has shown remarkable results in clinical settings at MoH hospitals.

Saju George, Managing Director of Alfarsi National Enterprises, stated, "This launch of advanced technology for diabetic foot ulcers and road accident victims marks a new chapter in how we approach wound care in Oman." The Neoplas Argon Jet is the result of years of rigorous scientific collaboration involving neoplas med GmbH, the Leibniz Institute for Plasma Science and Technology (INP), University Medical Center Greifswald, Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, and various research and industrial partners across Europe.

The symposium featured renowned speakers including Dr Christian Seebauer, Dr Aleksandra Szlachcic, and Prof. Dr Ralf Lobmann, who shared their expertise in plasma-based wound care, dermatology, and diabetic foot ulcers, respectively. Dr Klaus Ruhnau, COO of Neoplas Med GmbH, also addressed the audience, highlighting the global momentum behind cold plasma therapy.

