Africa’s fast-growing young population and enthusiastic adoption of digital technology could pave the way for the continent to fast-track science innovation and become a world leader in diagnostics, analysis and research.

This is according to industry bodies, speakers and exhibitors of analytica Lab Africa, South Africa’s only trade fair for laboratory technology, analysis, biotechnology and diagnostics.

Roman Paeske, co-founder and managing director at partnaer, and Dr Aleksandra Nijak-Paeske, PhD – consultant for medical genetics and bioinformatics at partnaer, who will speak at the Lab Forum at analytica Lab Africa, say Africa’s diverse populations and potential developments in the regulatory environment offer opportunities for researchers in a number of fields.

Paeske says Africa’s young, mobile-enabled population has the potential to take the lead in developing mobile-first solutions for healthcare and research. “It would be very interesting to develop mobile innovations in Africa and position Africa as a leader in this kind of technology,” he says. “In the medical field, personalised medicine is also a huge trend, so targeted medicine and diagnostics specific for the African population could be fast-tracked here because this population has a different genetic variation than the rest of the world.”

Nijak-Paeske says: “In Europe and the US, researchers are focusing largely on the Caucasian population, whereas diverse population groups in Africa offer huge potential to generate broader databases for genetics, even for stem cell research, which would push forward personalised medicine for various populations.”

Medical tourism potential

She also sees potential for advanced labs to support medical tourism to Africa. “Africa has very experienced researchers working on tuberculosis or HIV. This creates opportunities to develop centres for research and treating international patients with HIV or tuberculosis,” she says. “Another area with growth potential is in vitro fertilisation. IVF regulations in Europe can be challenging, whereas Africa has an opportunity to create an enabling regulatory environment that could support the development of a flourishing international IVF industry and international stem cell research.”

Paeske adds that Africa could advance laboratories and overcome many of their challenges by digitising processes, harnessing AI, and making critical resources available locally. “Africa depends on a lot of imported resources, but the more Africa is able to do it themselves in terms of supplies such as reagents or lab equipment, the more self-sustainable the sector will become. Growing manufacturing and the whole supply chain could create jobs, build skills and grow the industry. I believe the African laboratory sector has huge potential to become a key player from a global perspective.”

Value chain opportunities

Benjamin Barkley, MD of BennyZA, notes that there are opportunities for suppliers to laboratories to offer more value to support lab progress. He says: “Scientific institutions, laboratories, and researchers are not typical consumers, and they shouldn't receive typical service. In a field where precision, reliability, and adaptability are critical parameters, off-the-shelf solutions rarely meet the nuanced needs of research environments.

"That’s why distributors must offer more than just products; they must deliver added value through expert guidance, tailored support, and a deep understanding of the scientific landscape in which they operate. By combining cutting-edge equipment with specialist knowledge and personalised service, distributors can help unlock the full potential of the technology.”

On the threshold of rapid progress

Alet de Lange, country manager at Esco Technologies South Africa, believes Africa stands at the threshold of a scientific revolution, with laboratories set to play a critical role in advancing healthcare, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical innovation.

She says: “Emerging technologies like mRNA are not only transforming global medicine but also opening new possibilities for localised vaccine production, personalised therapies such as tailored cancer treatments, and disease prevention initiatives for conditions like HIV, malaria, and influenza across the continent.”

De Lange notes: “For Africa to fully harness this potential, investment in state-of-the-art laboratories, equipped with advanced technologies such as isolators, cleanrooms, and biomanufacturing facilities, as well as a strong focus on skilled workforce development, will be essential. Opportunities abound in building local capacity for research and production, reducing reliance on imports, and improving long-term health outcomes.

"While challenges such as infrastructure, sustainable funding, and regulatory alignment remain, the outlook is promising. Africa’s laboratories are well-positioned to become vibrant centers of innovation that will shape the next generation of healthcare solutions, both regionally and globally.”

Addressing key challenges

While there are numerous opportunities for the sector, many challenges need to be overcome.

Lomo Senoamadi, managing director of Bashumi Instruments and Control Services (BICS), says a key challenge facing laboratory services in Africa is the lack of investment in local capabilities, including infrastructure, technical expertise, and consistent servicing support. “Many laboratories still rely heavily on imported equipment, consumables, and chemicals. When equipment breaks down or there is a surge in demand, the turnaround time for repairs or replenishments can be lengthy and expensive,” she says.

Senoamadi adds: “There is also a significant gap in training. We need to develop more local technicians who are confident in maintaining and calibrating laboratory equipment. This requires investing in mentorship, practical learning, and upskilling individuals already working in the field."

Collaboration is essential for progress, she says: “Often, individuals and organisations work in isolation, which limits potential advancements. By fostering collaboration across various industries and sectors, we can enhance our collective efforts. Sharing knowledge, creating inclusive opportunities, and supporting one another can significantly strengthen the entire ecosystem. Working together not only drives innovation but also leads to more sustainable outcomes.”

Sonja Oosthuizen, regional sales leader at PerkinElmer South Africa, highlights numerous other challenges: “Some of the key issues our customers face today include limited resources, quality control issues, and workforce shortages. Many laboratories struggle with inadequate funding, which affects their ability to maintain state-of-the-art equipment, hire skilled personnel, and conduct comprehensive research. Ensuring consistent standards is essential for reliable results, but it can be challenging due to varying conditions and the need for rigorous quality management systems. There is also a global shortage of skilled professionals, such as laboratory technicians, scientists, and researchers.”

Oosthuizen adds that some of these issues could be reduced by minimising bottlenecks and increasing throughput. “Efficient workflow optimisation involves careful planning, resource allocation, and technology integration to ensure seamless operations,” she says.

Digital technology to drive transformation

Steve Sidney, executive director of the National Laboratory Association, South Africa (NLA-SA), says: “Without a doubt, escalating technological advances and digital transformation have brought with them exciting opportunities for the optimisation of processes and throughput, together with an increase in quality control and compliance.”

In the future, improved instrument inter-connectedness due to the internet of things (IoT) will permit more efficient data collection, while automation and robotics for handling equipment, samples and chemicals will impact on productivity and reproducibility, and reduce handling errors, Sidney says.

“Equally, analytics, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, will enable the collating and analysing of data from labs across the globe. Visualisation tools such as augmented reality will not only enhance what can be seen with digital information but also enable the real-time capturing of quality control data,” he says.

However, he notes that unlocking the potential of these novel technologies comes with increased risks of cyber breaches and cyberattacks, making cyber security of paramount importance to the digital lab.

“In addition, the lab of the future will be under greater pressure in terms of sustainability, energy-efficiency and environmental responsibility, and to design more open co-working areas for better collaboration and teamwork,” Sidney says. “With today’s innovative technologies and tomorrow’s emerging and as yet unheard of technologies, it can be safely said that the lab of the future will be an exciting one.”

An example of transformative digital technology for the sector is new AI-driven data management and Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS). Analytica Lab Africa silver sponsor Lasec® will demonstrate a new LIMS solution at this year’s event. Kylie Davis, product portfolio manager at Lasec®. “Once considered exclusive to specialised labs, LIMS is now more accessible and essential for most laboratories,” she says.

Ingrid Woodrow, CEO of analytica Lab Africa industry partner the South African Association for Food Science and Technology (SAAFoST) welcomes the advances shaping the future of testing. “There are many advanced testing options and fascinating technology used to assist in taking food safety and quality assurance to new heights. I look forward to interacting with all in that space at analytica Lab Africa, and then being able to assist our membership with information and connect with the right companies,” she says.

Analytica Lab Africa will be co-located with IFAT Africa at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand from 8 to 10 July 2025.

Featuring thousands of exhibits and demonstrations including the latest innovations by leading suppliers, practical workshops, and a topical three-day Laboratory Forum programme, analytica Lab Africa offers a unique opportunity for stakeholders from across Africa to discuss the latest industry trends and get hands-on access to the latest laboratory equipment and solutions.

The CPD accredited Laboratory Forum will be convened by the Southern African Laboratory Diagnostics Association (SALDA) in collaboration with the African Society for Laboratory Medicine (ASLM) and the Society of Medical Laboratory Technologists of South Africa (SMLTSA), the industry body for South African medical laboratory professionals.



