Nakhal – Ministry of Health signed a tripartite cooperation agreement on Tuesday to fund the expansion of Nakhal Health Centre in South Batinah. The move reflects the strong public-private partnerships in the health sector.

The agreement was signed by Dr Nasser bin Abdullah al Shukaili, Director General of Health Services in South Batinah, representing the Ministry of Health; Mohammed bin Abu Bakr al Ghassani, Board Member of Health Endowment Foundation (Athar); and Saud bin Hamad al Hadrami, a businessman and financier of the project.

The expansion project aims to enhance the quality of healthcare services in the wilayat by establishing specialised clinics equipped with modern medical equipment and office furnishings. The new facility will span a total area of 475sqm and adhere to approved technical standards.

Speaking at the signing, Dr Shukaili affirmed the ministry’s commitment to developing healthcare infrastructure in line with the needs of local communities. “This agreement represents direct support for health services in the wilayat. The new expansion will provide advanced facilities that enable medical professionals to deliver high-quality care to citizens,” he said.

On his part, Hadrami stressed the importance of corporate social responsibility in national development. “This initiative stems from our firm belief in the value of investing in human health. We are proud to contribute to a project that aims to improve access to quality healthcare services for the residents of Nakhal,” he said.

Also commenting on the agreement, Health Endowment Foundation’s Ghassani highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts. “This project is a model of integration between government bodies, the private sector and civil society. It will play a key role in meeting the healthcare demands of the growing population in Nakhal,” he stated.

The agreement comes as part of ongoing efforts to promote sustainable health development and community wellbeing across the sultanate, reflecting the national vision of inclusive development through strategic partnerships.

