Egypt - Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly witnessed the signing of a shareholders' agreement to establish a factory for the local production of blood collection bags in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone), as per a statement.

Valued at EGP 1.4 billion, the project is a partnership between the Egyptian Company for Medical Investments (ECMI), Japanese medical giant JMS, and Interpharm Egypt.

This agreement supports Egypt’s broader goal to localize industries in vital sectors, particularly in healthcare.

Madbouly emphasized that the project aligns with the Egyptian state’s strategic initiative to transfer advanced technology and boost the local manufacturing of medical products.

The factory will meet 100% of Egypt’s annual demand for blood bags while also increasing exports to the Middle East and North Africa.

Covering 7,000 square meters in Ain Sokhna, the factory will feature advanced sterile production areas and warehouses.

