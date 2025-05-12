Emirates Stallions Group, a leading conglomerate operating across the workforce solutions, construction and real estate sectors, and a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), has announced the expansion of its subsidiary Decovision into Saudi Arabia through the launch of a new branch.

Decovision is a premier provider of interior design, fit-out contracting and engineering services. The launch of the new branch reflects Decovision’s ongoing commitment to bringing world-class design and turnkey interior solutions closer to its clients in the kingdom.

The Saudi market, driven by ambitious national transformation programs and growing demand for premium lifestyle and commercial spaces, presents a robust opportunity for growth and innovation. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in Decovision’s regional growth journey, reinforcing its presence across the GCC and supporting the Group’s broader vision of regional and international expansion.

Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri - Chairman of ESG, stated: “We are excited to establish a strong operational presence in Saudi Arabia, a market that aligns perfectly with our growth ambitions and service capabilities.”

Kayed Ali Khorma - CEO of ESG, added: “Our new branch will enable us to better serve our clients, contribute to landmark projects, and support the Kingdom’s vision of building a diversified and dynamic economy.”

This move comes as part of Emirates Stallions Group’s long-term strategy to strengthen its subsidiaries’ footprint and capabilities, enabling them to capture new opportunities and enhance value creation across diverse markets.

Established in 2003, Decovision boasts over 40 professional engineers under its management and operates a state-of-the-art factory, positioning itself as a leader in delivering high-quality interior solutions. The company has successfully executed prestigious projects such as the Presidential Palace, Royal Atlantis Hotel, Mandarin Oriental Hotel, and Edition Hotel & Hilton Conrad Hotel, along with a distinguished portfolio of other landmark developments across the region. -TradeArabia News Service

