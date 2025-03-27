MAKKAH — In an incredible scene unseen in one and a half decades, the Grand Mosque in Makkah witnessed the removal of the remaining cranes after almost completing the largest ever expansion in its history.



Since the start of work on the Third Saudi Expansion in June 2010, these cranes have remained a part of the Grand Mosque's skyline. At present, their removal marks the completion of key phases of the project, which aims to accommodate increasing numbers of worshippers and visitors from around the world. These cranes performed their assigned work on the expansion project, which is more than 95 percent complete. The presence of cranes is therefore not essential to completing the remaining portion of the project.



In the midst of the Haram expansion work, a crane collapse accident occurred, claiming the lives of 111 worshipers and injury to several others. A huge crane crashed in the eastern courtyard of the Grand Mosque on September 11, 2015, causing material damage to the Grand Mosque structure.



With the removal of the last cranes, the Grand Mosque enters a new phase, taking advantage of the full potential of the major expansion. As the Grand Mosque prepares to receive millions of visitors during the Hajj and Umrah seasons, this expansion remains a testament to the tremendous efforts made by Saudi Arabia to ensure Islam's holiest shrine is prepared to welcome its guests in the best possible manner. This is in keeping with its sanctity and its status in the hearts of Muslims around the world, according to a report in Asharq Al-Awsat.



Saad Al-Qurashi, advisor of the National Committee for Hajj and Umrah at the Federation of Saudi Chambers, said that all cranes in the Grand Mosque have been removed. The removal of the cranes is appropriate during these times when Makkah is witnessing a large influx of Umrah pilgrims, he said while emphasizing the importance of the Third Saudi Expansion, which will accommodate more than two million worshippers. He noted that this is compatible with the significant increase in the number of pilgrims, which peaks during the final days of the holy month. "Cooperation between all relevant authorities contributes to the smooth entry and exit of pilgrims after completing the ritual," he pointed out.



The Third Saudi Expansion is the largest ever expansion of the Grand Mosque since the founding of the Saudi state. It aims to increase the capacity of worshippers from 670,000 to more than 1.28 million at a time. The project, initiated by King Abdullah, was undertaken successfully under the guidance and follow up of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman. This comes as part of the Saudi leadership's efforts to provide the best ever possible services to the guests of God and ensure their comfort while performing the rituals.



The architectural design of the Third Saudi Expansion reflects the spirit of the place, as the expansion spans a vast area, starting 200 meters from the center of the Holy Kaaba and extending to a depth of 684 meters. This includes a main building housing multiple prayer rooms, in addition to the southern bridges connecting it to the Mataf building, and the northern bridges that facilitate the flow of worshippers. It also includes a vital services building and surrounding plazas, which have been developed to accommodate the largest possible number of visitors.



The expansion project's built-up area increased to 1.564 million square meters, up from 414,000 square meters, doubling the area allocated for prayer to 912,000 square meters. The expansion also saw a significant increase in service facilities, with the number of toilets increasing from 3,515 to 16,726, and ablution facilities from 2,479 to 12,639. The cooling systems were also enhanced, reaching a capacity of 199,000 tons of refrigeration, compared to 39,000 tons earlier.



The expansion building combines modern technology with a rich Islamic style, featuring movable and fixed domes, luxurious glass doors and windows studded with hundreds of crystals, and ornate metal lattices (mashrabiya) that reflect the spirit of Islamic architecture. The building's walls are also decorated with Qur'anic inscriptions spanning an area of ​​2,700 square meters, lending the space a special spirituality that inspires worshipers upon their entry into the mosque.

