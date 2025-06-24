Cairo: Fintech group Aman Holding, a subsidiary of the listed Raya, completed the third securitization issuance by Aman Securitization on behalf of Aman Consumer Finance, at an amount of EGP 665.50 million.

In line with the group’s securitization program, the offering aligns with its growth plans to expand its financing portfolio and contribute to the national economy, according to a press release.

CI Capital acted as the financial advisor, lead arranger, general coordinator, issuance manager, and placement agent for the transaction.

Zaki Hashem and Partners served as the legal advisor, whereas United Auditors for Audit, Tax, Financial Consultancy and Services acted as the financial auditor

Hazem Moghazi, Co-CEO of Business and Commercial Affairs at Aman Holding, commented: “Since the launch of our securitization program, we have successfully completed issuances totaling nearly EGP 9.70 billion to date, which stands as a testament to our commitment to sustainable growth and to contributing to the development of Egypt’s non-banking financial sector.”

Moghazi added: “We are proud to collaborate with all stakeholders involved in Aman Securitization’s various issuances, and we remain committed throughout 2025 to implementing our strategy of diversifying funding sources and enhancing financial transparency, supporting market stability, and aligning with the aspirations of the national economy.”

Amr Helal, CEO (Sell-Side) of the Investment Bank at CI Capital, said: "This issuance, marking the Seventh issuance concluded by CI Capital for Aman Holding, a portfolio company of Raya Holding, reflects CI Capital’s series of successes by executing numerous key transactions, further reinforcing our leading position as Egypt’s leading advisory house.”

Aman Holding generated 41% year-on-year (YoY) higher revenues at EGP 6.40 billion in 2024.

Source: Mubasher

