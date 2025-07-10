Cairo – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) auctioned treasury bills (T-bills) at a total value of EGP 80 billion through two tranches on Thursday, 10 July.

The first offering stood at EGP 35 billion and will mature in 182 days on 13 January 2026, according to official data.

The second issue was valued at EGP 35 billion, carrying a maturity period of 364 days until 14 July 2026.

On 6 July, the CBE issued T-bills as well as T-bonds at an aggregated value of EGP 106 billion. This is in addition to debt instruments at a combined value of EGP 75 billion on 7 July.

