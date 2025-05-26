Cairo: The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) offered treasury bills (T-bills) at a total value of EGP 75 billion through two issues on Sunday, 25 May.

The first offering stood at EGP 30 billion and will mature in 91 days on 26 August 2025, according to official data.

The second issue was valued at EGP 45 billion, carrying a 273-day maturity period until 24 February 2026.

On 22 May, the CBE announced T-bills worth EGP 70 billion through two tranches.

In its Thursday meeting, the CBE’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to reduce key interest rates by 100 basis points (bps).

