The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has approved a $25 million loan to Hassan Allam Holding, according to a statement.

The group will utilize the financing to boost the growth of its subsidiary operating company, Hassan Allam Construction, by supporting capex and machinery investments in Egypt.

In February 2025, the EBRD disbursed a four-year loan of $22.6 million to support the capital increase of Hassan Allam Construction.

Building on its significant presence in the Egyptian market, the EBRD recently provided EGP 1.3 billion to Ibnsina Pharma to finance its capital expenditure for a new warehouse and related long-term working capital.

Minapharm Pharmaceuticals also announced negotiations for a €13.25 million loan from the bank to refinance part of its short- and medium-term borrowings.

