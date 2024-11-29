Saudi Arabia has announced remarkable progress in preparations to host the Expo 2030 Riyadh as it unveiled updates on its master plan for the global event during the 175th General Assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) held recently in Paris.

The Saudi delegation provided comprehensive updates on its theme, visual identity, masterplan, and preparations for the global event, reported Saudi Gazette.

Three prominent Saudi speakers addressed the assembly, sharing insights into the progress and future plans for the landmark event.

Abdulaziz Alghannam, Senior General Director of Expo 2030 Riyadh, highlighted the milestones achieved since Riyadh's successful bid to host Expo 2030.

He emphasized the city’s readiness program, which incorporates lessons from previous expos to ensure Riyadh meets the demands of hosting such a monumental event.

"Remarkable progress has been made on the journey to 2030," Alghannam said.

The master plan, a cornerstone of Expo 2030 Riyadh, spans a 6-million-sq-m site with a gated event area of 2 million sq m. It features five themed zones, over 200 pavilions, and innovative layouts designed for flexibility and sustainability.

"The City Readiness program has been launched, and we are evaluating Riyadh's capacity to ensure the necessary investments are in place," he added.

Alghannam also elaborated on the status of the registration dossier, which is on track for submission by early 2025.

Ghida Al Shibl, a senior official involved in Expo 2030 Riyadh preparations, focused on governance, theme development, and plans for Expo 2025 in Osaka.

“Our overarching theme, ‘Foresight for Tomorrow,’ encapsulates three vital subthemes: Transformational Technology, Sustainable Solutions, and Prosperous People,” Al Shibl explained. “These subthemes aim to inspire meaningful action and foster global collaboration.”

She also outlined the governance framework ensuring progress toward Expo 2030. The Expo High Committee, chaired by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, prioritizes the Expo as a national imperative. Meanwhile, the Public Investment Fund-backed Expo Development Company oversees operations, logistics, and legacy planning.

Al Shibl announced Saudi Arabia’s plans to actively participate in Expo 2025 in Osaka, aiming to engage with global participants and gather insights for 2030.

“We will hold workshops and events during Expo 2025 to empower participants to shape Expo 2030 with their ideas and vision,” she said.

Mazin Al Furaih unveiled updates on the Expo 2030 logo, the establishment of the Riyadh Expo Development Company, and the master plan. The new logo, developed after a comprehensive review of past Expo branding, will be officially announced following a dedicated rollout plan.

Al Furaih highlighted the establishment of the Riyadh Expo Development Company as a pivotal step toward ensuring the seamless execution of Expo 2030.

The company, supported by a board of directors and a CEO, oversees strategic planning, master plan development, operations, and international participant engagement.

"The new master plan embodies the vision of Expo and legacy, integrating thematic pavilions, entertainment areas, and sustainable infrastructure," Al Furaih said.

"The site is strategically located near key landmarks, creating a distinctive identity in harmony with its surroundings," he added.

Al Furaih expressed confidence in Saudi Arabia’s ability to set a new benchmark for innovation and global cooperation through Expo 2030 Riyadh.

“We are confident that Expo 2030 will redefine global collaboration and leave an enduring legacy for future generations,” he added.

