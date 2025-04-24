Bahrain - The Labour Fund (Tamkeen) is leveraging its Kawader Skills Portal to connect skilled Bahraini professionals with job opportunities in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector, aiming to make nationals the preferred choice for employment and support private sector growth.

The Kawader portal provides private sector organisations with a centralised database of Bahraini ICT professionals, streamlining the recruitment process for specialised talent. It also offers job seekers and current professionals access to employment and career development opportunities.

“Through Kawader, we successfully hired highly qualified local professionals capable of driving transformation within the fast-growing ICT sector,” said Talal Al Araifi, chief executive of Mazad, a Bahraini company that has used the platform. He added that the portal offered “seamless access to a pool of qualified candidates, who are aligned with the evolving demands of the private sector.”

Alaa Saeed, CEO and founder of Array, another beneficiary, highlighted Kawader’s role in “bridging the gap in the market.”

“We have benefited from Tamkeen’s ‘Kawader’ platform to promote job openings at Array, and we found the platform to be user-friendly and effective,” Mr Saeed said. “As a result, we successfully filled several vacancies through ‘Kawader’ and continue to use it regularly.”

The Kawader platform complements Tamkeen’s broader initiatives to strengthen the ICT sector through training programmes and strategic partnerships. Qualified professionals can create profiles and connect with hiring companies, while private sector organisations can post vacancies and access a tailored talent pool via www.kawader.tamkeen.bh.

