Muscat – The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) has reiterated its commitment to strengthening digital payment infrastructure across Oman, highlighting the significant role electronic payments play in combating tax evasion, curbing hidden trade practices, and supporting the national economy.

Speaking to Oman TV, Mubarak al Dohani, Director General of Planning and the ministry’s official spokesperson, stressed the importance of verifying account ownership when making payments via QR code.

“When paying through QR codes, consumers must ensure the account belongs to the business entity and not an individual. This safeguards their rights and supports accountability,” he said.

The ministry urged consumers to report any store that fails to provide electronic payment options or imposes unjustified additional fees on digital transactions. “The consumer is our mirror and partner in regulating the market,” the official added.

MoCIIP has mandated all businesses to integrate electronic payment systems, in collaboration with banks and service providers. This directive applies to all commercial entities, including industrial zones, malls, food outlets, gold and silver shops, cafés, fruit and vegetable vendors, electronics retailers, tobacco sellers, and building materials suppliers.

In support of this transition, the Central Bank of Oman has worked with financial institutions to provide merchants with point-of-sale (POS) devices at no installation or annual fees-only standard transaction charges set by the central bank will apply.

“The adoption of digital payment systems is a key pillar of Oman Vision 2040,” Dohani stated, warning that non-compliance could result in legal action.

As part of enforcement efforts, MoCIIP’s Inspection Department in Muscat conducted 652 visits to fuel stations, uncovering 193 violations. Additionally, 73 exhibitions were inspected for licensing compliance, leading to four violation notices and one closure.

