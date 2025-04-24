Muscat – Oman Air’s transformation journey is gathering momentum, achieving significant financial and operational improvements throughout 2024 and early 2025. The sultanate’s national carrier, which launched an ambitious transformation strategy in 2023, is now beginning to see tangible outcomes from a comprehensive overhaul.

At a joint annual press conference held on Wednesday under the patronage of H E Saeed bin Hamood al Mawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology and Chairman of Oman Air and Oman Airports, both entities outlined key achievements and strategic priorities. The event focused on the airline’s roadmap towards sustainable growth and enhancing Oman’s status as a regional aviation hub.

In his opening remarks, H E Mawali underlined the importance of strategic cooperation between Oman Air and Oman Airports in enhancing service quality and competitiveness both regionally and globally. He emphasised that the shared vision of the two organisations reflects a national commitment to building a prosperous and sustainable aviation future.

Oman Air’s transformation strategy has centred on optimising its network and fleet, restructuring its workforce, and prioritising point-to-point traffic in support of the sultanate’s tourism and economic development objectives.

At the press conference, Con Korfiatis, CEO of Oman Air, reported a 51% year-on-year improvement in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation for 2024 and revealed that the airline recorded the highest quarterly load factor in its history in Q1 2025, a significant turnaround following two years of structural reform.

