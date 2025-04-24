Muscat – Oman Post, a member of Asyad Group, has joined Universal Postal Union’s ‘Postal Prosperity Zone’ (PPZ) initiative, a move aimed at enhancing cross-border e-commerce through integrated digital logistics solutions.

The announcement was made during a high-level roundtable in Muscat on Wednesday held as part of the official visit of Universal Postal Union’s Consultative Committee to Oman from April 22 to 24. The event brought together international postal and logistics leaders to discuss next-generation frameworks for customs, transport and delivery integration.

Developed under Universal Postal Union’s Abidjan Strategy and aligned with both UPU and World Customs Organization (WCO) standards, PPZ seeks to enhance cooperation between public postal operators and private logistics providers. It aims to create a globally connected system that supports real-time data sharing between postal and customs systems, standardised labelling and tracking, and efficient movement of goods across air, sea, rail and road networks.

Delivering the keynote address, H E Dr Ali al Shidhani, Undersecretary for Communications and Information Technology at Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, highlighted the role of digital transformation and cross-border partnerships in improving competitiveness of national postal systems.

“The integration of digital platforms and regulatory alignment is essential to unlock the full potential of cross-border e-commerce,” H E Shidhani said.

Oman Post’s involvement in the PPZ programme supports the sultanate’s Vision 2040 economic diversification plan, which positions logistics as a critical growth sector. Through PPZ, Oman Post will gain enhanced digital capabilities, streamlined customs operations and improved connectivity with global e-commerce platforms.

ASYAD Group stated that the initiative will ‘reinforce Oman Post’s position as a regional logistics hub’ and help develop a digital infrastructure that facilitates seamless international trade.

Implementation of the PPZ programme in Oman is set to begin in May 2025.

