Muscat – The freelancing sector in Oman is witnessing marked growth, in line with global shifts in the labour market and trends in the digital economy. National initiatives aimed at creating sustainable income streams for youth and encouraging entrepreneurship across digital platforms are further accelerating this transformation.

Government efforts to build a supportive legislative and technical ecosystem are central to this shift, aligning with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, which seeks to establish a diversified and innovation-driven economy.

Azza bint Ibrahim al Kindi, Director of Commercial Affairs and E-Commerce Department at Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, said e-commerce has become a key area for freelance work. She noted that this growth is being supported by enabling government procedures that allow individuals to legally operate in the space.

She highlighted the introduction of the Freelance Business Register, a licensing mechanism allowing Omanis to engage in e-commerce activities for a nominal fee. “E-commerce requires relatively low operational costs, with no need for a physical storefront. It also gives businesses access to wider markets, both regionally and internationally,” she said.

According to Azza, freelance e-commerce ventures are helping raise business awareness and professionalism among Omani youth. The low entry barrier is making it a viable option for many in the community to explore new income sources.

The ministry has authorised over 200 commercial activities under freelance licences, developed in coordination with other authorities. These activities are supported through platforms like ‘Maroof Oman’, which documents and verifies e-stores, strengthening consumer trust and providing legal cover for online businesses.

Azza noted that e-commerce is playing an increasingly important role in the digital economy, offering flexible job opportunities, particularly for young people and recent graduates. Fields such as digital marketing, design and software development are seeing steady freelance engagement.

Freelancing also enables showcasing of Omani talent in professional and technical areas. “It expands the scope of economic activity and supports the adoption of modern tools and technologies,” Azza said, adding that this contributes to creating innovative local solutions and services.

The director cited approval of the National E-Commerce Plan by the Secretariat General of Council of Ministers as a key milestone. Part of the broader National Digital Economy Programme, the plan outlines development initiatives running from 2022 to 2027.

Among these, an initiative to improve institutional capacity in e-commerce, implemented by Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development, has offered training to help local merchants access platforms such as Amazon and Noon. Guidelines have been issued to help SMEs integrate into global supply chains.

Additionally, the ‘Makin’ programme, under Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, is focused on enhancing technical skills in the job market, equipping Omanis with the digital capabilities required for current and future work environments.

Azza noted that various government bodies are actively supporting the shift towards digital commerce. “This sector is shaping the future of business and services. It gives youth the flexibility to test and develop ideas, reducing risks and encouraging innovation,” she said.

