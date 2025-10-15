Realm Digital helped MyMobile strengthen its e-commerce presence by building a modern Shopify store and integrating with the FNB eBucks platform, connecting the brand to new customers and channels.

The client

MyMobile has spent over a decade bridging the technology access gap in South Africa. Their offering spans flagship smartphones, pre-owned devices, and unique imports not always available locally. By combining flexible contracts, device bundles, and a broad product range, MyMobile has positioned itself as a trusted gateway for South Africans to access quality technology at affordable prices.

With partnerships across leading brands and financial services, MyMobile continues to strengthen its reputation for value, reliability and accessibility.

The challenge

MyMobile’s digital ambitions were twofold. They needed a new B2C e-commerce store to showcase their full product catalogue, deliver a seamless shopping experience, and manage fulfilment and returns with confidence. At the same time, they wanted to make their product catalogue available through the eBucks store on the FNB app, reaching a wider audience and giving customers the ability to earn and spend eBucks on their purchases.

Key challenges included:



- Designing and developing a modern Shopify store that could handle a diverse product catalogue and create a smooth, mobile-first customer journey.



- Ensuring product data and imagery were consistent and high quality across the full range.



- Broadening the scope to include both the Shopify store and the eBucks integration, which created an opportunity to deliver a more comprehensive solution for MyMobile and its customers.



- Navigating the compliance and technical complexity of integrating securely with the eBucks platform.

The solution

Phase 1: Shopify Store Development

Phase 1 focused on building a robust e-commerce foundation through Shopify. Realm Digital designed and developed a high-performance store that reflected MyMobile’s brand promise of accessibility and trust.

Key elements included:



- A fresh, mobile-first design and improved product taxonomy, making navigation intuitive and product discovery effortless.



- A complete, structured product catalogue with accurate, high-quality imagery.

Integrated logistics and reverse logistics, ensuring fulfilment and returns built customer confidence.

Phase 2: FNB eBucks Integration

With the Shopify store live, Phase 2 extended the experience into the FNB eBucks Partner App. Development of the API integration began in parallel with the website build, ensuring both streams moved forward together and supported a unified launch.

The integration included:



- A secure API connection built to meet compliance and authentication requirements.



- A consistent customer journey across both the MyMobile store and the eBucks platform.



- Enabling FNB customers to purchase MyMobile products directly through the eBucks store on the FNB app.



- Integration of returns and refunds between the eBucks platform and MyMobile’s systems, ensuring a smooth reverse logistics process.

The results

Together, the two phases delivered strong outcomes for MyMobile and its customers:



- A scalable Shopify store offering a smooth, mobile-optimised shopping experience.



- A complete product range presented with clarity and consistency.



- Fulfilment and reverse logistics supporting both direct purchases and those made through the rewards channel.



- Seamless integration with the FNB eBucks platform, expanding MyMobile’s reach to millions of reward-earning customers.



- A partnership that went beyond technical delivery, creating a unified digital ecosystem that adds value for customers and strengthens MyMobile’s position as a trusted technology provider.

Looking ahead

This project marked a turning point for MyMobile’s digital strategy. By combining a modern Shopify store with a secure rewards integration, the business now has the tools to innovate further, scale with confidence, and continue making technology more accessible to South Africans.

Key takeaways



- Building the Shopify store first created a strong digital foundation before tackling complex integrations.



- Secure API integration extended MyMobile’s reach into the eBucks platform while maintaining consistent service.



- Realm’s role went beyond development, providing design leadership, solution architecture and compliance expertise.

MyMobile is now equipped with both a premium e-commerce store and a powerful rewards-based sales channel, reinforcing its mission to make technology accessible and trusted across South Africa.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).