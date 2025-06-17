MUSCAT - As e-commerce gains traction in Oman, the Consumer Protection Authority (CPA) has reported a rise in complaints from consumers in the Sultanate of Oman.

Speaking to the Observer during a recent e-commerce conference, the Director of Market Regulation and Monitoring Department at the CPA, Khalid bin Salem al Siyabi, shared the following, “Over the past few years, we’ve seen a significant increase in consumer complaints. In 2022, we received 29 complaints. In 2023, that jumped to 493 complaints, and RO 5,272 was recovered for consumers.

In 2024, complaints quadrupled to 1,845. In just the first quarter of 2025, we received 2,208 complaints, and recovered RO 31,249 for consumers. This is a major increase compared to 2024 — and it’s only the first quarter. The annual increase is significant, reflecting a strong shift toward e-commerce in Oman.”

According to Al Siyabi, the surge is due to shifts in consumer behaviour as more consumers resort to online shopping. “This reflects broader global trends. Consumer habits have shifted — people no longer drive to stores as often; instead, they rely on online platforms. While this has made shopping more convenient, it has also opened the door to new challenges, such as fraud, unverified sellers, and misleading advertising,” he said.

The official added that unclear and inaccurate production descriptions are amongst the frequent issues reported.

“Many consumers receive products that don’t match what was promised. That’s a major issue — consumers often complain about differences in color, size, or features. In many cases, the product descriptions on e-commerce sites are vague or unclear, which causes confusion and leads to disputes or complaints,” he said.

Moreover, the Director shared that the Authority has detected various cases of electronic fraud, in which case the Authority directs consumers to file reports to the Public Prosecution or the ROP directly.

Urging consumers to take several precautions before making purchases, he stressed: “Our main advice is to stay informed and cautious before making any online purchases. Consumers should ensure that the platform they’re using is properly licensed. For websites, they should look for secure connections — that means URLs beginning with “https” and a visible padlock symbol. These are signs that the website is legitimate and less likely to be involved in fraud.” he said.

The Consumer Protection Authority is a key stakeholder in the country’s E-Commerce programme, which was launched in 2023, and falls under the Digital Economy Programme umbrella. Last year, the Under-Secretary for Commerce & Industry at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, Dr Saleh bin Said Masan, unveiled that the value of the Omani e-commerce market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.8 per cent from 2023 to 2027 to reach a market size of $3.27 billion.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

