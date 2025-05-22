Muscat -The Consumer Protection Authority (CPA) has issued a reminder to all online vendors operating in Oman, urging them to adhere strictly to the provisions of the Consumer Protection Law and its Executive Regulations. This move is part of ongoing efforts to ensure a safe and transparent digital marketplace for consumers across the country.

In its statement, the CPA highlighted that these legal requirements are essential for safeguarding consumer rights in the growing e-commerce sector, which has seen significant expansion in Oman over the past few years. With more businesses moving online and consumers increasingly relying on digital platforms for their purchases, the authority stressed the importance of regulatory compliance to build trust and accountability in the market.

According to Article 33 of the Consumer Protection Law, vendors, advertisers, and agents conducting business online -whether based in Oman or represented by a local agent – are required to meet a series of obligations when entering into remote or electronic contracts. These obligations are legally binding and are designed to ensure that consumers receive full transparency and fair treatment in online transactions.

Among the key requirements outlined in the law, online providers must obtain prior approval from the relevant authorities before offering goods or services electronically. They are also required to present products on their digital platforms in a manner that reflects their actual form, ensuring that consumers are not misled. Furthermore, vendors must clearly communicate the location, date, and method of product delivery, and must establish an exchange and return policy that aligns with the Law’s provisions – guaranteeing consumer rights are not compromised.

The CPA continues to monitor e-commerce activities and urges consumers to report any violations they encounter. Vendors are encouraged to review their practices and make necessary adjustments to remain compliant, as failure to do so could result in legal consequences.

