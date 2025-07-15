SALALAH - The 11th Annual Human Development Conference concluded in Salalah with a unified call to upgrade national training policies and adopt smarter, innovation-led workforce strategies that respond to accelerating technological change.

Held under the theme 'Developing Human Capital through Training and Qualification', the two-day event convened senior officials, industry leaders, educators and experts to examine how innovation and artificial intelligence (AI) can be integrated into workforce development, in line with the priorities of Oman Vision 2040.

The closing recommendations focused on two main levels: institutional transformation and individual empowerment.

At the institutional level, the conference called for the overhaul of traditional training systems. The participants urged public and private sector organisations to align continuous learning programmes with the demands of digital transformation and AI integration. They emphasised the importance of developing structured systems for training needs analysis to ensure resources are directed efficiently and outcomes are measurable. Institutions were also encouraged to implement professional development pathways across all employment tiers to raise productivity and future readiness.

At the individual level, the conference urged workers and job-seekers to take greater ownership of their development journeys. This includes setting clear learning goals, pursuing internationally recognised certifications, and actively participating in workshops and volunteer activities — both within and beyond the workplace. These experiences were highlighted as essential for sharpening real-world skills, strengthening employability and fostering a culture of lifelong learning.

The final day of the conference featured several expert-led sessions. A technical paper presented by OQ Industrial Investments outlined the company’s practical approach to identifying training gaps through systematic needs assessments. Another paper examined how organisational culture can shape the success or failure of training initiatives. A third presentation explored the growing value of professional certifications in driving talent development and organisational competitiveness.

Two specialised workshops added further depth to the programme. One focused on real-world applications of AI in learning environments, while the other explored methods for measuring the impact and return on investment (ROI) from training activities. A high-level panel discussion, titled 'Future Trends in Human Development: Advanced Training and Qualification', addressed how governments, industries and academic institutions can collaborate to anticipate future skills gaps and build adaptable, innovation-driven employment ecosystems.

Organised by Al Asayel Conferences in cooperation with the Ministry of Labour, the Office of the Governor of Dhofar, and the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Dhofar branch, the conference served as a national platform to align human capital development with global trends.

As Oman pushes forward with its Vision 2040 agenda, the Salalah conference reinforced the strategic importance of investing in people, modernising education and training systems, and equipping the workforce for a future defined by digital transformation and continuous change.

