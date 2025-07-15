MUSCAT - The AMPP Oman Chapter, in collaboration with Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) and the Oman Society for Engineering (OSE), is proud to announce the return of the Oman Corrosion & Materials Innovation Summit, taking place September 15–17, 2025, at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre, Muscat.

Now in its third edition, the summit is set to welcome over 1,000 professionals from around the world to explore the latest advancements in corrosion prevention, materials science, and asset integrity. With the global cost of corrosion estimated at over $2.5 trillion annually, the event will spotlight innovative strategies to extend infrastructure lifespan, improve safety, and reduce operational risks.

“It was one of the most professionally run and well-attended events we’ve participated in,” said Arin Shahmoradian, Technical Manager at SPI Coatings, reflecting on the 2024 summit.

The 2025 edition will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, technical presentations, and live demonstrations across sectors including oil & gas, utilities, marine, and infrastructure. Topics include AI-driven integrity management, corrosion under insulation (CUI), smart coatings, and advanced NDT technologies.

Alongside the three-day programme addressing Corrosion & Materials, the conference agenda includes a focused track devoted to “AI in Corrosion Prevention.” This cutting-edge theme will explore how artificial intelligence is reshaping corrosion and integrity management strategies, enabling smarter decision-making, cost efficiency, and real-time insights across industrial operations.

The AI track will be structured around five major themes. First, AI for Corrosion Monitoring in Oil & Gas, which explores how AI enables real-time monitoring of pipelines and storage tanks, with a focus on detecting internal corrosion using machine learning and advanced data analytics. Second, Materials Design & Optimization, highlighting how AI is accelerating the development of corrosion-resistant materials and optimizing alloy compositions and protective coatings through predictive modeling. Third, AI-Driven Predictive Maintenance, where participants will learn how integrating AI with IoT sensors helps predict corrosion in critical systems, minimize unplanned downtime, and reduce maintenance costs through proactive intervention. Fourth, AI in Corrosion Inhibition will demonstrate how AI is being used to optimize the selection and dosage of corrosion inhibitors, including predictive models that assess inhibitor effectiveness across various environments. And fifth, AI in Integrity, which focuses on how AI enhances integrity assessment processes—supporting lifecycle asset management, automating risk profiling, and helping asset owners make better-informed decisions.

This year’s summit takes on added urgency as Oman expands investments in energy, infrastructure, and industrial development. While corrosion is often seen as a background issue, its economic impact is substantial—accounting for an estimated 3–5% of national GDP, based on AMPP figures. For Oman, this translates into hundreds of millions of rials lost annually. Experts believe that with the right strategies in place, Oman could recover up to 30% of these losses by improving corrosion prevention, localizing testing capabilities, and accelerating the adoption of advanced materials and coatings.

“We are proud to host a global platform that fosters scientific collaboration and positions Oman as a center of excellence for corrosion and materials science,” said Amjad al Kharusi, Chairperson of the AMPP Oman Chapter and Conference Chair.

Registration is now open. Professionals from across Oman, the GCC, and beyond are invited to join this high-impact platform to exchange ideas, explore new technologies, and forge strategic partnerships in corrosion mitigation and materials innovation.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

