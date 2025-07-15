Muscat: Oman Flour Mills Company (OFM) has invested more than OMR6 million in the procurement of locally grown wheat between 2021 and 2024.

The initiative, implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, has benefited more than 150 Omani farmers. This investment supports the company’s broader strategy to promote in-country value and strengthen the national food security system by building supply chains based on domestic agricultural production.

As part of these efforts, OFM has unveiled a new product, ‘Flour 1’, the first flour made entirely from Omani wheat. The launch underscores the company’s commitment to supporting local agriculture and developing value-added food industries.

Commenting on the milestone, . Haitham bin Mohammed Al Fannah, CEO of Oman Flour Mills, said that the launch of Flour 1 is the result of strategic partnerships with local farmers and reflects the company’s focus on self-sufficiency and sustainability in the food sector. He added that OFM continues to implement plans aimed at expanding both locally and regionally, through high-quality food products that rely on Omani resources.

The company also reaffirmed its dedication to innovation and food security in the Sultanate, as well as its ambition to expand its presence in domestic and international markets. OFM is confident that its strong commitment to sustainability and operational efficiency will drive long-term value creation and growth.

Halima bint Mubarak Al Kalbania, responsible for marketing the company’s Al-Bur flour, described Flour 1 as a comprehensive strategic marketing experience aimed at reconnecting consumers with local products. “This project tells a story of pride and authenticity,” she said, noting that the company had studied consumer behaviour and rising interest in locally made goods. This research informed a new brand identity built around the message “From our land… to your table”, with a slogan that reflects the company’s values: “Goodness grows in our farms.”

She added that the company developed a multi-channel promotional campaign that includes digital content across social media platforms, collaborations with local influencers, and prominent product displays in retail outlets. OFM has also rolled out interactive field activities to introduce consumers to the features of the new flour through live demonstrations and recipes. The campaign aims to build an emotional connection with consumers, centred on key values such as quality, local support and food security.

As part of the launch, OFM organised promotional visits to key institutions including the Muscat Stock Exchange and Oman Arab Bank. The initiative further reflects the company’s commitment to maximising local value by incorporating Omani wheat into the production of Flour 1, supporting resource utilisation and enhancing the sustainability of the local supply chain.

The initiative marks a practical step towards national food security and the empowerment of Oman’s agricultural sector.

