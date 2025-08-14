RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s program to attract the regional headquarters of global companies has brought in 616 firms by the first quarter of 2025, Minister of Media Salman Al-Dosari said on Wednesday.



The figure marks a rise from 571 companies in the previous quarter.



Speaking at a press conference in Riyadh, Al-Dosari said the Kingdom is actively boosting startup growth and investment appeal, with commercial registrations reaching 1.7 million by mid-2025, up 13% year-on-year.



Citing the 2025 Global Startup Ecosystem Report, he said Saudi Arabia’s global ranking in entrepreneurship support jumped 60 places to 23rd, and five Saudi firms are poised to become unicorns. The Saudi Business Center and its online platform have delivered over 10 million services.



In the industrial sector, the number of factories has grown from 7,200 before Vision 2030 to 12,500 by mid-2025, while industrial investment has climbed from SR955 billion to SR1.2 trillion.



Non-oil exports surged from SR178 billion to SR607 billion, with Saudi products now reaching more than 180 countries. The “Made in Saudi” program has unlocked more than 3,000 export opportunities.



The Saudi Industrial Development Fund issued SR4.5 billion in loans in the first half of the year, while the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones established around 2,200 ready-built factories to support investors and entrepreneurs.



In mining, Saudi Arabia advanced from 104th to 23rd in the global mining investment attractiveness index, with over 2,400 valid mining licenses issued by mid-2025.



Al-Dosari also highlighted health sector achievements, including Jeddah’s recognition as the Middle East’s first “healthy city” of over one million residents by the World Health Organization, and the inclusion of seven Saudi hospitals in the 2025 global top 200 list. “In the Kingdom, health is not just a sector but an investment in people and quality of life,” he said.



He announced that the Ministry of Media and Ministry of Education will launch a Media Scholarship Program to train Saudi students at leading universities and companies worldwide, with details to be revealed later.

