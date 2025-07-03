Muscat – Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR) has announced substantial growth in wheat production across the sultanate following successful implementation of a national wheat support plan launched in early 2023. The plan forms part of wider national efforts to strengthen food security and achieve self-sufficiency in key crops.

Total wheat production in the 2024-2025 season reached 10,128.341 tonnes with market value of over RO3mn The cultivated area in this season totalled 8,327 acres, reflecting increasing interest in and support for local wheat farming.

Dhofar led production efforts with 7,723 tonnes harvested accounting for 76% of the total national output. It was followed by Dhahirah with 1,118 tonnes and Dakhliyah with 877.185 tonnes.

Dr Khair al Busaidi, Director of Palm and Plant Production Department at MAFWR, said that the wheat support plan aligns with objectives of Oman Vision 2040, which aims to improve the sultanate’s food security.

“The plan focuses on enabling farmers to cultivate enhanced wheat varieties known for high yield and quality,” said Busaidi. “The ministry provides technical guidance, advisory services and support for harvesting operations to ensure sustainable production.”

Busaidi also noted that MAFWR is working closely with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning to expand wheat cultivation by allocating new agricultural land for investment through usufruct agreements.

