Egypt - The total financing provided through entities supervised by the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA)—covering both capital market activities and non-banking financial services—reached EGP 640.1bn in June 2025, according to the Authority’s latest monthly report.

The report showed that this financing included EGP 334.8bn in equity issuances, EGP 52.5bn from issuances of securities other than shares, EGP 84.4bn in financial leasing contracts, EGP 49.2bn in financing for medium, small, and micro enterprises, EGP 38.1bn in consumer financing, EGP 59bn in factored securities, and EGP 22.1bn in mortgage financing.

By the end of June 2025, the value of registrations on movable assets in the Movable Collateral Registry reached EGP 3.7 trillion, while outstanding balances of financing for medium, small, and micro enterprises stood at EGP 84.8bn.

The total insurance premiums collected during the period reached EGP 56.8bn, with claims paid by the insurance sector amounting to EGP 29bn. The investments of private insurance funds stood at EGP 13.9bn.

According to the FRA, property and liability insurance accounted for EGP 32.3bn of the total insurance premiums, while life insurance and fund formation activities contributed EGP 24.5bn.

