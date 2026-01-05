Doha, Qatar: Qatar’s commercial banks total assets have signaled robust performance which is supported by strong liquidity positions, increased lending activity, and continued investments.

The total assets of commercial banks operating in Qatar increased by 5.8 percent to QR2.15 trillion in November 2025 according to the Qatar Central Bank (QCB) official data.

Qatar Central Bank posted on its X platform the key banking sector indicators registered increase in November last year compared to the previous year. The key highlights from November 2025 Monthly Monetary Bulletin showed that the total assets of commercial banks saw year-on-year expansion reaching QR2.15 trillion.

The rise in assets underscores the sector’s resilience and its critical role in supporting Qatar’s broader economic diversification goals under National Vision 2030.

On the other hand the total domestic deposits also surged by 2.6 percent on yearly basis to reach QR865.9bn in November last year. While the domestic credit in the same period soared 4.8 percent year-on-year to QR1.36 trillion.

QCB post further stated that the total broad money supply (M2) increased by 1.2 percent to reach QR744.4bn in November 2025 on year-on-year basis.

The QCB’s financial technology vision is based on developing, diversifying and increasing the competitiveness of Qatar’s financial technology and services sector through pioneering infrastructure and providing solutions that positively impact the customer experience.

The significant progress has been made in implementing the strategic objectives outlined in the Third Financial Sector Strategy, QCB’s 2024-2030 Strategy, the FinTech Strategy, and the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Strategy for the financial sector.

Last year witnessed several initiatives which were implemented, including the issuance of instructions for the establishment and operation of a real estate development escrow account, as well as instructions for data processing and protection, the issuance of a sustainable finance framework, and the issuance of a circular on financial services for customers with disabilities and the elderly. In addition, the issuance of a circular announcing a change in the fifth issue of the Riyal banknotes in accordance with the laws in force in the State of Qatar.

As part of the commitment to support the emerging national companies in the field of financial technology, which contributes to building an advanced digital financial and banking system, QCB continued to grant licenses to financial technology companies to conduct their services.

