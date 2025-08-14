Doha: Qatar Airways has issued a travel advisory prohibiting passengers from carrying or checking in with specific Anker power bank models.

The decision follows a recent recall due to potential fire and burn hazards linked to defective lithium-ion batteries.

The affected models include:

- Anker Power Banks (Models: A1647 / A1652 / A1681 / A1689 / A1257) – Recalled in June 2025

- Anker PowerCore 10000 – Recalled in June 2025

- Anker Power Banks (Models: A1642 / A1647 / A1652) – Recalled in October 2024

"We kindly ask all passengers to verify any Anker power banks in their possession prior to travel. If your device is part of the recall, it is prohibited from being brought onboard," Qatar Airways said in a statement.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) issued the recall last month, citing the risk of internal short circuits that could cause overheating and potentially lead to fires. According to the Ministry, it will coordinate with the dealer to request a free replacement, a gift voucher or a refund for the purchase price of the impacted product.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

