Egypt’s Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, Alaa Farouk, announced on Wednesday the successful completion of field trials by the Cotton Research Institute to grow cotton for the first time in a desert environment, in the city of El Tor, South Sinai.

The trials used modern irrigation systems and optimised fertilisation techniques.

Farouk said the breakthrough reflects the effective application of scientific research to practical farming, with benefits for both farmers and the national economy. He reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to supporting researchers and applied agricultural projects aimed at boosting productivity.

Adel Abdel Azim, head of the Agricultural Research Center, explained that the trial involved six cotton genotypes, including “Super Giza 86,” “Super Giza 94,” and “Super Giza 97,” as well as three new genotypes. The first harvest was completed just 127 days after planting, accelerated by the region’s high temperatures.

He added that the success demonstrates Egypt’s research capabilities in developing crop varieties resilient to drought, salinity, and high heat—traits increasingly vital in addressing climate change challenges. Plans are now underway to replicate the model in other governorates and train farmers in the latest irrigation and farming techniques.

