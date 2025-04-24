Muscat – SNF is proud to announce the official inauguration of its new Regional SNF Technology Center (RSTC) in Oman, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to innovation and excellence in the Gulf region.

The inauguration ceremony, held on April 23, 2025, brought together key stakeholders, government representatives, industry leaders, and SNF executives to celebrate the opening of this state-of-the-art facility. Strategically located in Oman, the RSTC will serve as a central hub for research, development, and technical support for SNF’s Oil and Gas activities across the Gulf.

“This inauguration reflects SNF’s long-term commitment to the Gulf region and our belief in the power of local innovation,” said Thomas Divers, RSTC Director at SNF. “With the RSTC now fully operational, we are ready to accelerate the development of advanced polymer technologies that meet the evolving challenges of the energy sector.”

The RSTC-Oman is equipped with advanced laboratory infrastructure and staffed by highly specialised engineers and technicians. Its core mission is to support the development and optimisation of polymer-based solutions, including High-Performance Anionic Polymers (HPAM), for enhanced oil recovery (EOR), hydraulic fracturing, water shut-off, drilling & cementing, and production chemicals.

The center’s proximity to key Oil & Gas fields in the region allows SNF to deliver faster, more tailored technical support throughout the lifecycle of energy projects. The RSTC fosters a dynamic environment for knowledge sharing and skill development through workshops, technical training, and hands-on collaboration.

Aligned with SNF’s global sustainability goals, the center supports Oman’s economic diversification and in-country value initiatives by prioritizing local recruitment and academic partnerships.

The opening of RSTC Oman is part of SNF’s broader $250 million global investment plan, which aims to enhance R&D capabilities and strengthen local service across key markets. With this facility, SNF strengthens its presence in the Gulf and reinforces its position as a global leader in polymer chemistry for energy applications.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

