The global market for smart buildings is set to grow by at least 21.8% this year, reaching between $117 billion and $252 billion, thanks to the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT) and advanced data analytics systems, as well as other technologies, according to Xylem Vue, a secure, integrated and agnostic software and analytics platform.

Urban sustainability is steaming ahead globally thanks to the revolution in smart buildings and district heating and cooling (DHC) networks, which aim to streamline resource and energy management in cities.

The uptake of technologies such as integrated digital platforms is pivotal to optimizing these systems.

Smart buildings continue to redefine efficient resource use and sustainability, it stated.

In 2025, the global market is estimated to soar with a compound annual growth rate of between 21.8% and 29.7% (Fortune Business Insights) in core segments such as energy management and security.

According to Xylem Vue, this increase is linked to the deployment of technologies such as AI, IoT and advanced data analytics tools.

These buildings, which are equipped with information and communication technology-based systems, require integrated digital platforms to manage multiple assets in real time and monitor their performance, from boosting energy efficiency to optimizing the operations of a range of systems, such as lighting, parking, and air conditioning.

These emerging solutions for smart buildings include digital twins and energy management systems that optimize resource use and predict maintenance needs, it stated.

According to Beatriz Bolonio, Solutions Selling Buildings & Industry at Xylem Vue, combining data via integrated platforms is transforming energy efficiency and paving the way for sustainable cities.

These tools help to increase efficiency and reduce operating costs in commercial buildings, which will continue to lead the market with a 53% share in 2025.

DHC networks are gaining ground in smart cities

In addition, digital platforms are also becoming crucial in efficiently managing thermal energy distribution, as they enable the integration of various renewable energy sources and real-time adaptation to heating and cooling needs in different buildings.

According to Xylem Vue, "Platforms are constantly monitored to optimize energy flow, improve operational efficiency, and ensure a rapid response to fluctuations in demand."

This year, district heating and cooling (DHC) networks are gaining ground as a solution for reducing emissions and boosting energy efficiency, “by integrating more and more renewable sources and waste energy recovery systems, thus promoting circular models, stated Xylem Vue.

In addition, the benefits of DHC networks include a smaller operational footprint and reduced maintenance costs, positioning them as a key component of smart cities.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

