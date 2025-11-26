Arab Finance: Bosta has entered into a strategic partnership with Egypt-founded customer experience (CX) platform Tactful AI to enhance customer experience across the Middle East, according to an emailed press release.

Under the partnership, Bosta will integrate its large-scale logistics infrastructure and customer-centric strategy with Tactful AI’s intelligent engagement technology to offer data-driven CX transformation.

This will enable Bosta to engage customers more efficiently, automate routine operations, and deliver seamless communication at every stage of the shipment process.

By unifying all digital customer interactions, including chat, social media, and messaging channels, into a single real-time interface, Bosta will have full insight into the customer needs and performance.

This alignment in vision and capability establishes a strong foundation for the next phase of CX innovation in regional logistics. Both companies share a commitment to enabling Egyptian-built technology to lead regional transformation and deliver world-class customer experiences at scale.

Mohamed Elmasry, Founder & CEO, Tactful AI, commented on the partnership: “We are enabling transformation at speed and scale. Together we’re turning every conversation into a strategic asset, and delivering CX with quality that sets a new regional benchmark.”

For his part, Mohamed Ezzat, CEO & Co-Founder, Bosta, said: “Partnering with an Egyptian-founded startup like Tactful AI reflects our strong belief in the power of local innovation and our commitment to supporting homegrown initiatives that elevate regional capabilities. Tactful AI’s analytics, automation capabilities, and omnichannel platform align perfectly with our vision.”

Founded in 2016, Bosta provides advanced solutions and Bosta Capital, its financing arm designed to support merchant growth. It aims to set new standards for reliability, scalability, and service quality across the logistics ecosystem.

Meanwhile, Tactful AI secures an integrated customer experience platform that unifies omnichannel engagement, real-time conversational analytics, and a powerful no-code automation engine

It operates from Egypt and the UK, while serving clients across the Middle East and Europe.

