Egypt - Nawy Partners announced the launch of its new +Partners platform during its 2025 annual conference, “Nawy Partners ’25 | The Future of Real Estate in Egypt.” The enhanced model is designed to offer comprehensive support to real estate brokers through integrated technology, improved financial solutions, and advanced marketing tools.

The platform streamlines daily brokerage operations, optimizes commission management, and provides partners with resources to help them adapt to Egypt’s rapidly evolving real estate landscape.

Nawy Partners revealed that its network has now grown to more than 6,500 companies, reinforcing its position as one of the country’s largest and fastest-growing broker-support ecosystems.

Co-founder and CEO Mustafa Beltagy emphasized that the new model was built to address real, on-ground challenges facing brokers, offering practical solutions that enhance productivity and sales performance.

The conference featured two panel discussions exploring market trends and future strategies. The first session, led by Nawy co-founder Abdelazim Osman and Ahmed Zaki of The Board Consulting, focused on 2025 market dynamics, shifting buyer behavior, and anticipated areas of demand heading into 2026. The second session brought together Beltagy and Hazem Helal, CEO of Orascom Development, to discuss developer strategies, flexible payment plans, and how brokers can more effectively connect buyers with the right projects.

The event also showcased Nawy Now, a tool designed to accelerate property transactions by offering partner incentives, flexible financing mechanisms, and a more transparent buying process for clients.

Looking ahead, Nawy Partners plans to broaden its regional footprint in 2026, introduce new PropTech solutions, and roll out additional services that empower brokers to operate more efficiently and strengthen their competitiveness in the market.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

